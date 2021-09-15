Home Local Dining near the ocean
Local

Dining near the ocean

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Santa Barbara restaurants welcome guests in the area close to the Pacific Ocean. In the Funk Zone, restaurants include Bluewater Grill. And on Cabrillo Boulevard, diners enjoy outdoor eating at Flor De Maiz, a Mexican restaurant.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More