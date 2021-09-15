Dining near the ocean

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSSanta Barbara restaurants welcome guests in the area close to the Pacific Ocean. In the Funk Zone, restaurants include Bluewater Grill. And on Cabrillo Boulevard, diners enjoy outdoor eating at Flor De Maiz, a Mexican restaurant. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Future uncertain for Rose Garden Inn residents next post Santa Maria seeks to raise solid waste rates Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.