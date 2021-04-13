0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSA squirrel goes nuts over a meal as the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden approaches its closing time Sunday. The furry friend stayed ahead of people on the trail and proved helpful by leading them to the garden’s exit. Many visitors, from local residents to out-of-towners, walked around the garden, where flowers added bright colors against a green background in scenes worthy of an artist’s canvas. And life was everywhere, from bees walking on the ground during a flight break to redwoods reaching for the sky. For more information, go to sbbg.org. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS LIST next post Give yourself a break Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.