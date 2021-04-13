Home Life Dinner!
Life

Dinner!

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A squirrel goes nuts over a meal as the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden approaches its closing time Sunday. The furry friend stayed ahead of people on the trail and proved helpful by leading them to the garden’s exit. Many visitors, from local residents to out-of-towners, walked around the garden, where flowers added bright colors against a green background in scenes worthy of an artist’s canvas. And life was everywhere, from bees walking on the ground during a flight break to redwoods reaching for the sky. For more information, go to sbbg.org.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More