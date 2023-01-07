Dinosaurs roam Santa Maria Fairpark

SANTA MARIA — Egads! Dinosaurs have invaded Santa Maria!

No kidding. In fact, you can encounter more than 50 lifesize, animatronic dinosaurs that will tower over you at Jurassic Empire.

The prehistoric event is set for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Sunday at Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St., Santa Maria.

It takes between 20 minutes and one hour to walk through the indoor exhibit and see the dinosaurs in action.

Those attending are asked to sign up for two-hour increments at jurassicempire.ticketspice.com/santa-maria-fairpark-2023. That’s also where you can buy tickets, which cost $25 for adults and children ages 2-12. VIP tickets for children cost $38 and include unlimited rides, fossil dig and access to a bouncy castle.

— Dave Mason