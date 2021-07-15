Direct flights offered to Croatia

COURTESY PHOTO

Direct flights take off three times a week from Los Angeles International Airport to Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The travel company Pragusa is offering direct flights from Los Angeles to Dubrovnik, a Croatian city known for its crystal clear Mediterranean water and historic Old Town.

The flights on an Airbus 330 are taking off three times a week from Los Angeles International Airport, now through Oct. 31. Passengers have a choice of economy, business and first class.

People traveling to Dubrovnik can stay at the Rixos Premium Dubrovnik, which recently completed an extensive refurbishment. The transformation of the cliffside property into a spa hotel was overseen by award-winning Swiss interior designer Ina Rinderknecht.

The spa features an authentic Turish hammam, a Himalayan salt relaxation room and a tea bar with more than 110 teas from around the world. The Mediterreanean-inspired massages use natural oils crafted in Dubrovnik’s 700-year-old pharmacy.

The hotel’s new rooms feature spacious terraces with a sea view, and the hotel has seaside cabanas restled in rocks with “spectacular views, fantastic food and crystal clear waters to swim in,” according to a news release.

The hotel also features two large swimming pools, indoor and outdoor. The site’s four restaurants include Mediterranean fine dining, a sushi bar and theatrical Umi Teppanyaki grill.

The hotel grows its own organic vegetables, and all meat and fish are locally sourced.

Dubrovnik is a city on the Adriatic Sea in southern Croatia. With a population of around 40,000 people, it’s known as one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the Mediterranean Sea.

A one-week holiday at the Rixos Premium Dubrovnik, which includes a direct flight, starts at $4,763. News-Press readers who book a room at the hotel get a free airport pickup to Los Angeles International Airport. Use this code — Santa Barbara — when booking.

For more information, go to www.rixos.com or email ana.blanquart@rixos.com.

— Dave Mason