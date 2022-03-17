Direct Relief aid arrives in Ukraine

PHOTO COURTESY OF CHARITY FUND MODERN VILLAGE AND TOWN

Emergency medical aid from Direct Relief arrives Tuesday at a distribution center in central Ukraine. The supplies went to Charity Fund Modern Village and Town, a Ukrainian nonprofit that has distributed the supplies to communities on the frontlines of the Russian invasion.

Emergency medical aid from Goleta-based Direct Relief has reached Ukraine, which is suffering from the fastest growing crisis since World War II.

Large shipments over the last two weeks have arrived safely in the country, Direct Relief reported Wednesday in a news release.

The need is urgent. The scope of the crisis exceeds anything that Direct Relief has seen, said Thomas Tighe, the Direct Relief president and CEO, during a staff meeting.

The largest recipient of the aid has been the Ukrainian Ministry of Health. And Direct Relief said Poland’s Government Agency for Strategic Reserves is expected to play an increasingly important role in upcoming shipments. The agency is coording aid deliveries.

When possible, Direct Relief is arranging direct deliveries from pharmaceutical and manufacturers and warehouses across Europe to Ukraine, most often via Poland, according to the news release.

In Goleta, Direct Relief is encouraging donors of medical supplies to include only one kind of supply in each shipping pallet, so it can be sent to Ukraine without unpacking and repacking.

For more information, go to directrelief.org.

— Dave Mason