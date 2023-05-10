Direct Relief donation approved for Public Health Department allocation

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Goleta-based Direct Relief has provided more than $976,000 to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department for pharmaceutical replenishments and safety net support.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to accept a donation covering public health needs from Goleta-based Direct Relief.

According to directrelief.org, Direct Relief is a “nonprofit humanitarian organization whose mission is to improve the lives of people in poverty or emergency situations by providing the appropriate medical resources.” The main objective of the charity is to “provide emergency medical assistance and disaster relief in the United States and internationally.”

On the local level, Direct Relief is donating money to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Specifically, as outlined by the board of supervisors’ agenda, the donations were allocated for pharmaceutical replenishments and safety net support from Direct Relief to the Public Health Department.

Last year, Direct Relief provided $976,415.70 to the department. In Tuesday’s meeting in Santa Maria, the board authorized the public health director to accept and receive these donations officially.

After this acceptance, the board then approved the money to be added to the Public Health Department’s overall budget for the year.

With this money donated, the Public Health Department can gain more resources and pharmaceutical necessities for the community, which will provide Santa Barbara residents an increased inventory of medications and other medical needs.

The Board of Supervisors discussed this in the closed portion of their meeting.

