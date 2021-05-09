Direct Relief sends emergency support to India

COURTESY PHOTO

More than 3,400 oxygen concentrators, converters and nearly 265,000 KN95 masks from Direct Relief were flown Saturday to Mumbai, India, where it will be dispatched to health providers tasked with patient care.

More than 3,400 oxygen concentrators, converters and nearly 265,000 KN95 masks from Direct Relief were flown Saturday to Mumbai, India, where it will be dispatched to health providers tasked with patient care.

The relief was delivered as India reported its highest daily death toll, 4,187 people, on Saturday. In all, nearly 240,000 people in India are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, with reported infections topping 21 million, according to national media reports.

The supplies departed via FedEx Boeing 777 charter flight. FedEx provided the transportation free-of-charge.

Over the past week, the Goleta distribution center has delivered 351 shipments of requested medical aid to 36 U.S. states and territories, and 24 countries around the world. The shipments contained 8.5 million defined daily doses of medication, which included chronic disease medications, cancer and rare disease treatments, antibiotics, hygiene products and prenatal vitamins. The shipments also included requests specific to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as protective gear, medications and oxygen therapy, according to Lara Cooper, associate director of communications for Direct Relief.

In the United States alone, Direct Relief has delivered approximately 316 shipments weighing a total of 47,166 pounds. The shipments have contained more than 228,000 doses of medication.

Globally, Direct Relief has shipped more than 921,000 defined daily doses of medication, totaling more than 33,500 pounds.

Since January 1, 2021, Direct Relief has delivered 8,091 shipments to 1,556 partner organizations in 52 U.S. states and territories and 73 countries.

email: mwhite@newspress.com