Dirty pool and dirty secrets

The Dems are continuing to play dirty pool with Santa Barbara County’s so-called politically Independent Redistricting Commission.

At their last meeting, they were supposed to fill a vacancy on the commission. Their problem? Only three Republicans were left in the applicant pool. What to do?

They illegally called for an “emergency meeting” within the regular meeting, and a miracle occurred! A Democrat who had previously withdrawn from the applicant pool miraculously reappeared to reapply and surprise, surprise.

The raised-from-the-dead applicant was subsequently appointed to fill the position. I wonder who made that happen?

To give you a little bit of background on this commission, it has been created to draw the political boundaries of the five county supervisorial districts, which determine the constituencies of each voting district. As the saying goes, voters don’t pick their representatives; representatives pick their voters by way of redistricting.

This commission was supposed to be free of partisan politics. It has been anything but.

Each week, three Democratic Party operatives show up and have their way with the commission.

These include one of the largest Dem donors in the region, Lee Heller; the local Democratic Party lawyer, Phil Seymour, and a Democratic Party employee, Spencer Brandt.

Their first move? They managed to get one of the nation’s top Democratic Party election law firms appointed as the commission’s attorney even though the firm’s initial bid was $100,000 over and above the next qualified bidder.

Moreover, the head of this attorney firm, one Fred Woocher, was former county supervisor Doreen Farr’s attorney in an election lawsuit, which meant he should have been disqualified from serving the commission. Insult to injury? His co-counsel for Farr’s case was the aforementioned Phil Seymour!

Subsequently, COLAB, my employer, sued the commission.

Where are the Republicans and independents as this travesty unfolds? Good question, considering, as the saying goes, this is for all the marbles.

Some additional highlights in this saga? Well, for starters, when the initial commissioners were picked by elections’ chief Joe Holland, county supervisors threw a fit because it was heavily loaded with white males. Subsequently, three people of color who were picked to serve on the commission resigned.

Yet the commission replaced all three of these people of color with white people, meaning the commission is back where it started. Moreover, one of the three Republicans left in the pool was a Latino and the former mayor of Guadalupe. He was summarily rejected for all the wrong reasons. What’s worse? Some of our local race hustlers publicly stated they were all good with that!

Over the course of the next few weeks, the commission is going to launch a series of meetings by which they will invite the public to submit their ideas for the political boundaries of each of the five supervisors’ districts.

The genuine purpose of redistricting is to ensure that the political power of minorities is protected along with the political power of each community of interest, among other criteria. What to look for? Where does Isla Vista and UCSB land?

Forever and a day, they have been placed in the 3rd District — a North County district for all intents and purposes — for one reason and one reason only, to control the swing vote on the board between the South County progressives and North County moderates.

The dirty little secret? The South County politicos don’t want UCSB and Isla Vista in one of the south county districts either! Therefore, placing IV in the 3rd District serves to cancel the vote of the students in the south and everyone else in the north! A double win for progressives whose only goal is to stay in power.