Disagreeing with Buckley

Re: “Re-invigorating the American spirit” (James Buckley, Voices, July 11).

Mr. Buckley’s comments and my responses:

Quote: “President Trump’s Warp Speed vaccine initiative is bringing prosperity back to America.”

Response: The vaccines, developed by actual scientists, sat in warehouses for weeks as President Donald Trump told a desperate nation, “We’re not a shipping clerk.” He left it to governors in each state to engage in bidding wars for the limited, available supply. The delay, predictably, resulted in tens of thousands of avoidable deaths.

Quote: “What assault on voting rights? Change the wording to ‘protect the integrity of the vote,’ and you have what’s really going on.”

Response: President Trump and the GOP had filed and lost more than 60 court cases alleging voter fraud, including at the U.S. Supreme Court. You can change the wording from Mr. Trump lost to Mr. Trump won “in a landslide” … but he still lost. You can call this bogus claim of voter fraud a rose garden, but it doesn’t pass the smell test.

Quote: “What insurrection for the gaining of illegitimate power? There was no insurrection though President Trump’s rally on Jan. 6 was a really bad idea.”

Response: No insurrection? A really bad idea? One hundred and forty police officers were seriously injured, and three died. “Blue Lives Matter” to Trump and the GOP — except when they don’t! Right, Mr. Buckley?

Quote: On Jan. 6, “One person was shot, apparently by a Washington D.C. policeman, and she — Ashli Babbitt — was a Trump supporter.”

Response: Ashli Babbitt was engaged in an act of domestic terrorism — not a peaceful protest and not a “normal tourist visit.” Ms. Babbitt did not deserve to die, but she was no Joan of Arc and is not deserving of the martyrdom sought by right-wing pundits.

Mr. Buckley concludes by whining about a “dishonest press.”

Has he not heard that people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones?

Robert Baruch

Yeosu, South Korea