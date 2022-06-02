Disaster Preparedness sales tax holiday started Saturday, May 28

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — Floridians are being encouraged to take advantage of a longer Disaster Preparedness sales tax holiday this year, which continues through June 10.

The tax holiday is part of the largest tax relief package in Florida’s history that was recently signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. It extends the Disaster Preparedness sales tax holiday, which started Saturday, from 10 to 14 days. It also includes more tax-free items, including household pet supplies like pet food, leashes, collars, beds and portable kennels.

Floridians are expected to save $25.6 million on purchases over the course of the holiday, more than double what they saved during the 2021 holiday.

“Preparing for hurricanes and other natural disasters can be costly, especially with ongoing inflation continuing to impact our nation,” Gov. DeSantis said. “This year, the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday has been extended to a full two weeks to ensure Floridians are receiving the maximum amount of savings and have enough time to prepare for hurricane season.”

Some tax-free disaster preparedness supplies include:

— Pet leashes, collars, muzzles and pads costing $20 or less.

— Flashlights, lanterns and pet beds costing $40 or less.

— Batteries and weather radios costing $50 or less.

— Smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers costing $70 or less.;

— Tarps and portable pet kennels costing $100 or less.

— Generators costing $1,000 or less.

The holiday coincides with the beginning of Hurricane season, which started Wednesday.

Every family and business should have predefined emergency plans and always keep an emergency supply kit ready and stocked, the Florida Department of Emergency Management said.

“Keeping a fully stocked disaster supply kit with at least seven days of supplies for each family member, including pets, is an essential component of disaster preparedness,” FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie said.