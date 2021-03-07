Disaster psychology event scheduled

MONTECITO — The Montecito Emergency Response & Recovery Action Group will be hosting a virtual community awareness event this week focused on disaster psychology.

The meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, will include: information on disaster trauma; the causes of a traumatic crisis; the psychological impacts of a disaster on you, your family and neighbors; emotional or physical symptoms of trauma for various age groups; information on psychological first aid and how it can be used after a disaster; what steps to take to reduce stress; and what not to say when providing support to disaster survivors, according to a news release.

Those interested can register for the meeting at merrag.org/training.

— Mitchell White