Disaster recovery center to reopen Saturday

The South County Disaster Recovery Center/Local Assistance Center at Direct Relief will be temporarily closed today and Friday.

The closure is due to a pre-scheduled event.

The South County Center will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday at Direct Relief, 6100 Wallace Becknell Road, Goleta. Its normal hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The North County Center will remain open to service all Santa Barbara County residents during this time. That center is at Allan Hancock College, 800 South College Drive, Building O-300, Santa Maria, and its hours are also 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The centers were established to help residents do long-term rebuilding and recovery after the Jan. 9 storm.

Residents can go to the one-stop centers to get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update their applications and learn about other resources. Disaster survivors can get information and advice about community, state and federal agencies and other available assistance.

Spanish, ASL and Mixteco interpreter services are present.

— Katherine Zehnder