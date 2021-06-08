Discount theaters back in business

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESSDiscount theaters have reopened in Ventura (pictured above) and Santa Maria. In Ventura, movies are $3.50 at the Buenaventura 6, operated by Regency Theatres and showing “Army of the Dead,” “Chaos Walking,” “The Croods: A New Age,” “Minari,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Nobody,” “Tom and Jerry” and “The Unholy.” See regencymovies.com. In Santa Maria, movies cost $3.95 at the Regal Edwards theater on Bradley Road. Movies there are “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Scoob!,” “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” “The Croods: A New Age,” “Tom & Jerry,” “Nobody,” “The Unholy,” “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles,” and “The War With Grandpa,” See regmovies.com. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Fisher named Rotary Club president next post Five clues to beat the summertime blues Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.