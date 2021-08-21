Discovery Channel filmmaker joins SBWCN board

COURTESY PHOTO

Ian Shive, a new member of the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network board, is known for his various environmental films, TV and streaming series, and books.

Discovery Channel producer and host Ian Shive has joined the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network board.

Mr. Shive is an Ansel Adams award-winning photographer known for his Discovery Channel digital series, “Nature in Focus.” He joins the wildlife care network board after years of working with the nonprofit on various projects.

“Ian brings a very dynamic toolbox of skills and expertise to our organization,” said Ariana Katovich, SBWCN’s executive director, in a news release. “His passion for the environment and protecting natural spaces is inspiring and aligns perfectly with our mission to save wild lives.”

His work documents some of the world’s most pristine environments, and he has reported on conservation around the world.

In March, Mr. Shive reported on a protected and remote Alaskan archipelago in his documentary, “The Last Unknown,” now streaming on discovery+.

In 2019, he led several expeditions to some of the world’s most remote coral atolls for the giant-screen film, “Hidden Pacific,” which he directed and produced.

In May, Mr. Shive featured the wildlife care network in an episode of “Nature in Focus.” He went behind the scenes at the center during its busy spring season.

Mr. Shive is the author of several, best-selling books including the award-winning “The National Parks: An American Legacy” and his latest best-selling book “Refuge: America’s Wildest Places,” which explores the National Wildlife Refuge System.

Since 2010, Mr. Shive has worked as CEO of the company he founded, Tandem Stills + Motion, Inc., a health, fitness and environmental media company.

— Dave Mason