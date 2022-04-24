Discrimination isn’t limited to skin color

You hear it over and over again: You’re disenfranchised, oppressed, mistreated. You deserve better.

It’s your time. You can help yourself to whatever you want. It’s justified. Everything should be handed to you because you’ve been robbed of your ability to take care of yourself. You’re a victim. You’re a second-class citizen. You’re not responsible for your problems, and every negative thing in your life is someone else’s fault.

By this point, you might start thinking, “I need to do something about this injustice.”

Could that psychologically start wearing some people down, make them angry and lash out? Of course, it could and will and has.

The wheels of chaos and mayhem have already started churning.

Over the course of history, it has happened many times. For example, it happened for some 70,000 white men, women and children from England and Ireland who had been shipped to the colonies and became slaves during the 170 years when the British ruled our land. They had been chained below the decks of small ships for up to 12 weeks and suffered unimaginable conditions and diseases. As many as 50% died just making the journey.

In those early days during the colonial period, white slaves outnumbered black slaves 4 to 1. They were the main labor force on Virginia and Maryland plantations. It wasn’t until the Emancipation Proclamation that white slavery faded away.

In the early 1800s, Haiti had a white population of French Creoles. Starting in February 1804, Haiti began a systematic cleansing of all white people. Though the white population up until then had been getting along fine with the Haitian population, it was decided these “true cannibals” needed to be murdered. And so, upward of 5,000 men, women and children were slaughtered. Women needed to be killed so they couldn’t breed a new Frenchman.

This genocide was decreed by Jean-Jacques Dessanlines, who was the first ruler of Haiti. He declared his murderous rampage as, “Yes, I have saved my country, I have avenged America.”

Last year the United States allowed thousands of Haitians free entry and loaded them up with gifts to make America their new home.

Robert Davis, a history professor at Ohio State University, worked on a sort of reverse methodology to determine how many white European Christians had been enslaved by Muslims in North Africa. The period was between 1530 to 1780, and it was estimated at least one million. Dr. Davis also determined it had more to do with religion and ethnicity rather than skin color who became slaves. He calculated that some 8,500 people had to be captured each year to keep up with the slave demand.

The above are but a couple snapshots of historical atrocities that are never referenced because it isn’t part of today’s agenda. I’m pointing it out to show no human beings of any skin tones or religion deserved to be treated in such horrific ways. Our own constitution states it very clearly. “All men are created equal.”

However, throughout the course of our history and the world, skin color has played a role, white or black, and it didn’t stop there. Religious beliefs, sexual orientation, or just something as benign as where you came from justified the murdering or enslavement of human beings dating back since forever.

These wrongs continue today, and it comes in a variety of forms. Our porous border pried our eyes wide open how prevalent human trafficking is, not only for adults but even more so for children. These poor souls are modern-day slaves living within our borders. It is shocking, and nothing is being done about it in the year 2022.

However, in our new gender-focused society, while our kindergarten kids are being brainwashed about, he/him/it/her/them, the nightmarish life of child slaves are being abused every second of every day is disregarded. Or the hundreds of thousands of young adults being slaughtered with fentanyl, they too are slaves to an extremely additive drug.

As we can see, discrimination comes in many forms and is not limited to skin color or any particular belief. If people are really honest and willing to put their ideological wokeness aside, it’s imperative we focus on the big picture. As noted above, history teaches us everything we need to know, and that’s probably why the left wants to erase it.

Earth has been at odds with itself from day one. For reasons none of us will fully understand, the planet has never stopped waging wars and murdering fellow human beings. Russian President Vladimir Putin has brought this reality to the forefront again.

The photos of bodies in plastic bags and mass graves bring back images of horror to those who survived Hitler. I was only 10 when I lived with my grandparents in Germany, and there was a documentary on TV of naked humans — male, female and children being slaughtered with machine guns, then bulldozed into a pit. The reason was because of where they came from and their religious beliefs. Skin color played no role. The Jews and non-Jewish Germans suffered beyond human comprehension despite what Whoopi Goldberg says.

Skin of all shades endure injustices, and no one can claim more weight over another. I’m not naive to not think skin color does play a role, but we need to put the past where it belongs and start uniting again as a country. One nation under God.

We must end using skin shades as a social weapon or we’ll never resolve our country’s differences. Sadly, the people whom this division is all about are the ones getting hurt the most.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.