Disney California Adventure to host Super Bowl programs

DISNEYLAND RESORT

ESPN and Disneyland Resort are teaming up for Super Bowl LVI, with multi-platform productions will originate from Disney California Adventure.

ANAHEIM — ESPN will host its special Super Bowl LVI productions Feb. 9-13 at Disneyland California Adventure.

Fans at the Paradise Bay viewing area could see some of their favorite ESPN shows and personalities. Disney-owned ESPN will produce segments of “Postseason NFL Countdown,” “NFL Live” and “SportsCenter” segments in that area.

They’ll be there at various times from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 6-11, noon to 2 p.m. and around 6 p.m. Feb. 12, and 8 to 11 a.m. Feb. 13.

The many personalities will include Hall of Famer Randy Moss, and Super Bowl Champions Tedy Bruschi, Ryan Clark and Booger McFarland.

And the Downtown Disney District will feature a fan experience outdoors from 1 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10-13, with games, giveaways (while supplies last) and more for guests of all ages.

For more information, go to disney.disneyland.go.com.

— Dave Mason