Disney Junior Dance Party back at DCA

CHRISTIAN THOMPSON/DISNEYLAND RESORT

Disney Junior Dance Party features energetic music and more at Disney California Adventure. During the party, Finn Fiesta and DJ Deejay encourage kids to sing and dance to some of their favorite Disney Junior songs,

ANAHEIM — Disney Junior Dance Party returned Friday to Disney California Adventure.

The live show features energetic songs, special effects and characters from Disney Junior TV shows.

The show is hosted by Finn Fiesta and DJ Deejay, who encourage the audience to sing along and dance to their favorite Disney Junior songs.

And kids get to interact with Disney Junior stars such as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from “Mickey and the Roadster Racers,” Vampirina and Doc McStuffins.

The dance party, meanwhile, is being presented in a modified format that allows for physical distancing. In addition, parents and guardians will be seated with their children.

For more information, go to disneyparks.disney.go.com.

— Dave Mason