Disney prepares for trick-or-treat

DISNEY PHOTO

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are ready for Halloween Time at Disneyland, which includes the iconic giant jack o’lantern on Main Street, U.S.A.

It may be summer, but Disney is already thinking about Halloween.

And the happiest place on Earth may just become the scariest. (In a fun way for all ages.)

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort will return Sept. 3-Oct. 31 at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Fans at the Anaheim parks can experience the Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland and Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark at Disney California Adventure. There will also be sightings of favorite Disney characters and villains, beloved seasonal décor including the Mickey Mouse jack-o’-lantern and delightfully delicious treats.

Downtown Disney District will get into the spirit as well, from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31, with its décor, seasonal treats and an all-new Halloween-themed pumpkin hunt: Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit.

At Disney California Adventure, Plaza de la Familia adds to the fun with an immersive, limited-time celebration inspired by Dia de los Muertos. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, food, interactive experiences and special merchandise, according to a news release.

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party will be offered as a separate-ticket event at Disney California Adventure on 25 select nights starting Sept. 9. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday at disneyland.com.

“At Oogie Boogie Bash, kids and guests of all ages can trick-or-treat their way through the park in their favorite Halloween costumes and encounter characters both spooky and fantastic,” Disney said in its release.

Disney California Adventure will also feature immersive treat trails, Frightfully Fun Parade, Villains Grove at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, “Mickey’s Trick & Treat” show and more.

At Disneyland, guests will encounter favorite Disney characters throughout the park. On Main Street, U.S.A., Mickey Mouse and his friends get right into character for Halloween.

And the Main Street Pumpkin Festival will transform the famous street with funny pumpkins in the storefronts. You can also get your photo taken in fron of the iconic giant Mickey Mouse jack-o’-lantern.

Elsewhere in the park, guests will find pumpkin statues representing Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Adventureland, Critter Country and Frontierland surrounding the Partners Statue in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Once again, Haunted Mansion Holiday will feature the makeover inspired by “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

And every night from Sept. 3 – Oct. 31, Disneyland guests will enjoy “Halloween Screams,” a supernatural projection and special effects show from several different locations throughout the park, including Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle and near “it’s a small world.”

In Frontierland, guests can celebrate the Day of the Dead with a colorful Día de los Muertos tribute featuring a musical trio of iconic skeleton figurines, brightly colored flowers and other decorative items.

At Disney California Adventure, the façade of Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! will show the transformation at night into Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark. While the Guardians of the Galaxy have successfully escaped The Collector’s Fortress, Groot was accidentally left behind. Guests can successfully complete their rescue mission to save Groot by helping Rocket distract creatures from around the galaxy that have gotten loose. (During Halloween, all guests can say, “I am Groot.”)

Over on Buena Vista Street, Mickey Mouse and friends will be throwing it back with old-fashioned Halloween costumes.

Among the activities to enjoy at Disney California Adventure are “A Musical Celebration of Coco,” an entertaining street show honoring Disney-Pixar’s “Coco.”

Guests will be treated to mariachi music at Paradise Gardens Bandstand; The World of Coco, an art exhibit; a photo opportunity with a hand-animated figure of Miguel from “Coco” as well as the Arbol de la Vida (Tree of Life) photo location and a memory wall.

