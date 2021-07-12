Disneyland expands Jungle Cruise

DISNEY PHOTOS

Walt Disney Imagineers have been monkeying around with the Jungle Cruise, adding new characters and scenes. The expanded version will open Friday at Disneyland and later this summer at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise will reopen with new adventures this Friday, a week before the release of the movie inspired by the ride.

The attraction dates back to the 1955 opening of Disneyland, but has had its share of changes over the decades. On Friday, visitors will experience an expanded storyline and more humor as skippers take guests on a tongue-in-cheek journey along some of the most remote rivers around the world. Expect new characters and new scenes.

Changes to this attraction also are underway at the Magic Kingdom park at Florida’s Walt Disney World, with completion expected later this summer, according to a news release.



At left, the atmosphere remains part of the fun on the Jungle Cruise. At right, rhinoceros always make their point in the end, as the joke goes on the Jungle Cruise.

“We’re excited to be building on the story of the Jungle Cruise to include new adventures that stay true to the experience we know and love, while adding more humor, more wildlife and an interconnected story,” said Chris Beatty, an Imagineer who led creative development of the enhancements. “As part of creative development, we’ve also introduced characters from around the world and took a thoughtful approach to ensure accurate representation of cultures in our story.”

Meanwhile, the “Jungle Cruise” movie, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, is scheduled to cruise into theaters July 24.

— Dave Mason