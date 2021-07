DISNEY PHOTO

Disneyland is offering a discount rate on admission for California residents for a limited time.

ANAHEIM — For a limited time, California residents can visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as low as $83 per person.

These three-day, one-park per day tickets start at $249, and California guests may purchase a park hopper option for an additional $55, according to a news release.

The limited-time tickets became available for purchase on Tuesday. To purchase them, call 866-572-7321 or go to disneyland.com.

— Dave Mason