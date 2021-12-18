Disneyland offers discounts to Southern California residents

DISNEY

Southern California residents can visit Disneyland (and its neighboring park, Disney California Adventure) with discounts on their weekday admissions starting in January.

The discount begins Jan. 3.

People can get into Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as low as $67 a day if they purchase a three-day, one park-per day weekday ticket.

The three-day tickets vary from $199 to $319 and will be available through May 26. Each three-day ticket is for one park of the buyer’s choice.

The three days can be used consecutively or at any time during the five-month period. You just need to go on a weekday.

So you could get into Disneyland on Jan. 3 (a Monday) and come back, for example, on Feb. 11 (a Friday) and maybe May 18 (a Wednesday). There are no restrictions on the dates as long as they’re not on a Saturday or a Sunday.

In addition, Disneyland’s hotels are offering Southern California resident special rates on standard and premium rooms for a limited time.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to disneyland.disney.go.com.

— Dave Mason