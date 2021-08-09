Disneyland offers Magic Keys

DISNEY PHOTO

Magic Keys, the successor to annual passes, are now being offered for Disneyland Report, which includes Disney California Adventure, above, and Disneyland.

ANAHEIM — Disneyland Resort has started a Magic Key program, which takes the place of its old annual passes.

Magic Keys start at $399 or $19 per month for 12 months (for Southern California residents, and after a down payment). They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 25 at disneyland.com and the Disneyland app. They include admission to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Disney reported the passes have four options and that the program was started after extensive consumer research and feedback from guests.

Like the annual passes, the Magic Keys include discounts for food and merchandise, as well as other benefits and various surprises.

People who become Magic Key holders within the first 66 days will get a special welcome package and the ability to enjoy a limited-time experience at Disneyland.

Why 66? Well, Disneyland opened on July 15, 1955 — 66 years ago.

By the way, Walt Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

— Dave Mason