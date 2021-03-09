Disneyland, other theme parks might reopen soon

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Fans are waiting to hear whether Disneyland will reopen in April.

Fans have reason to hope Disneyland and other theme parks will reopen soon.

Orange and Los Angeles counties, where Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and Magic Mountain are located, are expected to move into the red tier this week or next.

Theme parks in counties in the red tier can reopen as soon as April 1 with 15 percent capacity under revised state rules announced Friday. Those entering the parks would have to be California residents.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the Los Angeles County Public Health director, said Monday that Los Angeles County, home to Universal and Magic Mountain, could move into the red tier as soon as the end of this week.

And cases have fallen as well in Orange County, home to Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm.

To be in a red tier, a county must have an average rate of four to seven cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 5% to 8% for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Disney has worked to allow fans to enjoy its theme parks without the rides.

In February, Disneyland announced “A Touch of Disney,” a limited capacity event running March 18 through April 5. Fans can walk around Disneyland and Disney California Adventure and shop and eat at certain locations, but attractions remain closed. Tickets went on sale March 4. For more information, go to disneyland.disney.go.com.

email: dmason@newspress.com