Disneyland Resort celebrates Black History Month

From left, gospel singer Kierra Sheard, Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music will perform this month at Disneyland’s Fantasyland Theater.

ANAHEIM — Disneyland Resort is celebrating Black History Month with “Celebrate Soulfully.”

The programming includes “Celebrate Gospel,” which will feature singer Kierra Sheard performing Feb. 19 at the Fantasyland Theater at Disneyland along with Sacred Groove.

On Feb. 26, Grammy winners Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music will perform at Fantasyland Theater, along with The Singers of Soul.

The Singers of Soul are among the gospel performers this month at Disneyland.

The “Celebrate Gospel” shows will also feature community choirs.

There will also be nightly R&G, gospel and reggae concerts (as well as other music) this month in nearby Downtown Disney. Gospel performances are also scheduled for Saturday afternoons in Downtown Disney, where there will be chalk murals and art displays by black artists and New Orleans-style creole cuisine at Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen.

For more information, go to disneyland.disney.go.com.

— Dave Mason