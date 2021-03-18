Disneyland to reopen April 30

ANAHEIM — After being closed for more than a year, the magic is expected to return to Disneyland next month.

Officials announced Wednesday that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are planning to officially reopen to the public April 30 with limited capacity.

Orange and Los Angeles counties, where Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and Magic Mountain are located, can reopen as early as April 1 with 15% capacity as the counties are now in the red tier.

Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability. Until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks due to current state guidelines. More details about the new reservation system will be released at a later date.

For more information, visit disneyland.com.

— Mitchell White



