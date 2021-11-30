Disney’s ‘Encanto’ tops box office

COURTESY PHOTO

Disney’s “Encanto” grossed $40.3 million during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend.

“Encanto” got an enchanted start at the box office with the best opening for an animated movie since the pandemic started.

Disney’s film about a Colombian family topped the box office and grossed $40.3 million in North America during the five-day Thanksgiving weekend. For the Friday-through-Sunday weekend, the gross was $27 million, according to estimates from boxofficemojo.com.

Placing second was “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” with just under $35.3 million during the five-day weekend and $24.5 million during the three-day weekend.

“House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons, placed third in its opening weekend at $21.8 million over the five days and $14.2 million during Friday through Sunday.

Marvel Studio’s “Eternals” landed in fourth place with $11.4 million over the five days and $7.9 million for Friday through Sunday.

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” came in fifth with $8.8 million during the five days and $5.3 million during the three days.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” placed sixth with a $4.9 million gross over Friday through Sunday.

“King Richard,” starring Will Smith as the father of tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams, landed in seventh place with $3.3 million during Friday through Sunday.

In eighth place was “Dune” at $2.2 million for the three-day weekend.

And the time in the top 10 isn’t over yet for “No Time to Die.” The James Bond thriller placed ninth with $1.8 million for Friday through Sunday.

In 10th place was Marvel’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which grossed $1.6 million during the three-day weekend.

email: dmason@newspress.com