Disney’s imagination soars again

Magical touches added before the reopening of Disneyland, Disney California Adventure

Mickey Mouse is welcoming visitors back to Disneyland, which will reopen Friday to California residents after its long closure during the pandemic.

After the longest closure in its 66-year history, Disneyland will reopen Friday with magical changes to one of its original rides.

In Fantasyland, Snow White’s Scary Adventures has been reimagined as Snow White’s Enchanted Wish.

Visitors will see new scenes such as a dancing figure of Snow White joining the dwarfs as the scent of a pie baking graces the air. Guests will also watch new shadow projections of the dwarfs marching off to “Heigh Ho,” as well as new lighting, glittering jewels and shimmering effects in the mine.

There’s even a new magic mirror.

The change is part of the enhancements made in the Anaheim theme park during its year-long closure.

Disneyland and neighboring Disney California Adventure are welcoming back visitors, but under California rules, they must be state residents. Everyone 2 and older will be required to wear masks, and there will be social distancing, along with a temperature check at the parks’ entrances. Some queues at the attractions will feature plexiglass to keep people six feet from each other.



At left, Pixar Pier is among the lands at Disney California Adventure, which will reopen Friday. At right, guests can get their kicks on Route 66 at Disney California Adventure’s Cars Land.

And the parks will operate at a limited capacity.

But there seems to be no limit to Disney’s imagination in adding magical touches to its popular attractions.

Over in New Orleans Square, ghosts have updated the Haunted Mansion with new landscaping outside and, in the words of a Disney news release, “some dastardly design elements” inside in the portrait hallway. One of the mansion’s original portraits, “April to December,” once again graces the hall, where a young woman ages right before visitors’ eyes. Talk about magic!

Back in Fantasyland, the King Arthur Carousel has been refurbished.

The carousel was built in 1922 and was one of the original attractions when Disneyland opened in 1955. Today, it has a parchment white canopy, topped with 14-karat gold leafing around its crown.

In time for Friday’s reopening, the carousel’s 68 horses have been freshly repainted by hand, using 30 colors so no two horses are alike.

Elsewhere in the park, visitors looking for thrills can enjoy Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, the two major attractions in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge; Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the roller coaster in Frontierland; and Indiana Jones Adventure in Adventureland. The longtime indoor favorite, Space Mountain in Tomorrowland, will take guests through the cosmos.

And avast, ye matey! Pirates of the Caribbean sails again, along with another popular boat ride with dolls representing children (and some Disney characters): it’s a small world. Guests also will get to ride on the Mark Twain Riverboat through the Rivers of America.

In Disney California Adventure, guests can go on a wild dash to catch up with Baby Jack-Jack on the Incredicoaster. They also can join Rocket in his mission to rescue his friends at Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout! That’s the attraction brave fans fall for, and on June 4, the towering ride will officially be part of the Avengers Campus opening that day.



At left, visitors can board Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland. At right, Mickey Mouse will be at locations such as — where else? — Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland.

For a more down-to-earth experience, fasten your seatbelts and start your engines at Radiator Spring Racers.

Guests also can enjoy attractions varying from Toy Story Midway Mania! To Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree and Soarin’ Around the World, known for its 180-degree, 80-foot-high IMAX images.

Of course, you’ll find plenty of characters at both parks.

Mickey Mouse and his pals will wave from the steps of the Disneyland Railroad station on Main Street, U.S.A.

Disney princesses will pose and wave at a distance for photos with guests at the Royal Theatre in Fantasyland.

Alice and other Disneyland friends will invite guests to see them, again from a distance, at Small World Terrace.

And just look up to see Tiana and Redd, a pirate, greeting guests from the balcony of 21 Royal Residence, just above Pirates of the Caribbean.

Over in Mickey’s Toontown, Mickey Mouse and his pals have returned to their homes, where guests can wave to them and take photos from a distance. Mickey and friends will also be at the Toontown gazebo.

And “Star Wars” fans can find Chewbacca, Rey and Vi Moradi on the platforms above the speeder garage at Black Spire Station in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Watch your step, though: Stormtroopers will join Kylo Ren in patrolling the landing platform at Docking Bay 9 under their TIE Echelon vehicle.

And don’t be surprised if you see Miguel from the Disney-Pixar film “Coco.” He will be dressed in mariachi finery and waving to everyone at Rancho del Zocalo in Frontierland.

In Disney California Adventure, Mickey and his friends will wave hello at the Carthay Fountain on Buena Vista Street.

And Avengers will assemble at the Hollywood Backlot Stage. Fans will cheer for Black Widow, Captain America, Thor, Spider-Man, Black Panther and the Dora Milaje, the Black Panther’s elite security force.

Over in Cars Land, get your kicks on Route 66 with photo ops with Mater, Lightning McQueen and Red the fire truck.

Elsewhere, you can stop at Pixar Pier and its bandshell stage to see Woody, Jessie, Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, Edna Mode, Frozone and the “Inside Out” characters Joy and Sadness.

If you keep walking, you’ll catch up with Officer Judy Hopps and her friend Nick Wilde from Disney’s “Zootopia.” They’re on patrol in Paradise Gardens Park.

And over on the stage of the Disney Theater in Hollywood Land, Disney Junior stars such as Vampirina and Doc McStuffins will greet their fans.

The long awaited reopening of Disney California Adventure and Disneyland marks a return to the promise Disney made in its classic song from “Pinocchio.”

“When you wish upon a star, your dreams come true.”

