Home Featured Display of horsemanship
Local

Display of horsemanship

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

As Old Spanish Days come to a close, rider’s put on a show at Fiesta Stock Horse Show

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A rider competes in the steer wrestling category, one of several Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association events during the 98th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show at the Earl Warren Showgrounds on Sunday.
Riders compete in saddle bronc riding at the event.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More