Display of horsemanship

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail As Old Spanish Days come to a close, rider’s put on a show at Fiesta Stock Horse Show KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSA rider competes in the steer wrestling category, one of several Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association events during the 98th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show at the Earl Warren Showgrounds on Sunday. Riders compete in saddle bronc riding at the event. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Foresters win third straight NBC World Series championship Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.