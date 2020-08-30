Distance Learning Camp offered

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering a Distance Learning Camp for children enrolled in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The camp mirrors a regular school day, offering a safe setting for students to observe lessons and complete school work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, according to a news release.

Students will be required to bring their Chromebooks, chargers, headphones, a face covering and all necessary school supplies. The afternoon portion of the camp will aid youth in achieving a positive self image while enhancing their physical, mental and social growth, officials said.

The camp will be held at the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Dr., and will take place on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The camp fee is $100 per weekly session, per participant, and is based on a full-time schedule.

To register, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.

— Mitchell White