District 27 win in California tips House balance of power to GOP

COURTESY PHOTO

Rep. Mike Garcia

By MADISON HIRNEISEN

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Rep. Mike Garcia, R-CA, won re-election in California’s 27th congressional district Wednesday night, handing control of the U.S. House of Representatives over to Republicans.

Mr. Garcia’s re-election pushed the GOP to the 218 seats needed to take control of the U.S. House more than a week after the Nov. 8 election. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday evening. The latest tally showed Garcia had 54.2% of the vote.

Mr. Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, was first elected to represent California’s old 25th congressional district in a special election in May 2020. He then won a full term to represent the 25th district in the 2020 general election.

Following redistricting, Mr. Garcia ran against Democratic challenger Christy Smith, a former state assemblywoman, this election cycle for the seat in the 27th congressional district in Southern California.

During the campaign, Ms. Smith released several ads criticizing Mr. Garcia’s stance on abortion and his votes against gun restrictions and lowering the costs of prescription drugs. Ms. Smith’s campaign platform highlighted her support for expanding affordable healthcare, improving public education and defending abortion rights.

Mr. Garcia, who was endorsed by Donald Trump in 2020, focused on the state of the economy, jobs and taxes throughout his campaign. Mr. Garcia declared victory on Nov. 9, the day after the election and more than a week before the race was called by the AP and other media outlets.

“The people of CA-27 have spoken, and I’m honored to be reelected to serve another two years in Congress,” Mr. Garcia said in a statement Nov. 9.

There are still a few U.S. House races left to call in California, including a closely-watched race in Orange County between incumbent Democratic Rep. Katie Porter and Republican challenger Scott Baugh.