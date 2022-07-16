District attorney receives 2022 Champion for Kids Award

COURTESY PHOTO

District Attorney Joyce Dudley

Joyce Dudley, the Santa Barbara County district attorney, was selected as the recipient of this year’s Champion for Kids Award by Fight Crime: Invest in Kids at the National District Attorney’s Association annual conference in Denver.

The award recognizes Ms. Dudley’s commitment to promote solutions that help steer kids toward success and away from crime.

Ms. Dudley is the only prosecutor to receive this prestigious award in 2022.

“District Attorney Dudley has been a Fight Crime: Invest in Kids member for more than 10 years and has been a consistent champion in our mission to increase the chances that young people are set up for healthy and successful lives,” said Shelly Masur, the California director of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids.

“Her support for Fight Crime: Invest in Kids in California has been crucial. She has helped us to reach lawmakers in Sacramento to make sure that they know how important it is to make up-front investments in our kids to keep our communities safe.

“In particular, she has pushed for additional funding to support voluntary home visiting programs, which coach parents to provide safe, nurturing environments in a child’s earliest years.”

First elected district attorney in 2010, Ms. Dudley has been a leader in recognizing the importance of prevention efforts in building safer communities. Knowing that keeping children in school and on the path to graduation is one of the most effective crime-prevention tools available, she established a truancy program that includes prevention and intervention to identify the root causes of truancy.

In addition to her many professional activities, she also serves on the executive committee of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids California.

“I am thrilled to be recognized for what I believe is the most important work we can do in law enforcement, building safer communities by investing in our children,” said Ms. Dudley. “Fight Crime: Invest in Kids was one of the first organizations I joined when elected, and I am honored to stand with my fellow leaders in speaking up for kids.”

Fight Crime: Invest in Kids is a national organization of more than 5,000 police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors and violence survivors that advocates for proven strategies to reduce crime and put kids on the path to successful lives.

