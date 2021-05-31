District elections workshop planned

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is hosting three public workshops this summer as it begins the process of transitioning to district elections for its City Council beginning in November 2022.

The events are aimed at providing members of the community a chance to learn about, provide input and participate in the process. Spanish interpretation will be available, according to city officials.

The first workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 7. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/9zdtmkdh, and use Webinar ID 972 1928 6351.

With the implementation of district elections, the city will be divided into four districts, and voters in each will elect a council member who lives within the district. The mayor will continue to be elected by voters across Goleta.

Two in-person workshops are also planned, the first scheduled for 11 a.m. June 16 at the Goleta Union School District boardroom, at 401 N. Fairview Ave. The third workshop, and second in-person workshop, is planned for 6 p.m. Aug. 2, with the location to be determined at a later date. COVID-19 guidelines will be implemented during the in-person events, officials said.

“Making the move to District Elections is a big transition for the City. We have been working with our Public Engagement Commission to develop a process to educate and involve Goleta residents shaping the future of our elections,” Kristy Schmidt, assistant city manager, said in a statement. “Our hope is that community members will attend at least one of the three workshops we have scheduled.”

The city is seeking input as to what communities of interest might exist within the city. A community of interest is a group of people with common interests who live close together, and would benefit from being kept together in a single district. Those who know of a community of interest can email Goleta City Clerk Deborah Lopez, at dlopez@cityofgoleta.org.

For more information, contact cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org or call 805-961-7505.

The Goleta Water District will also discuss district-based elections during its meeting on Tuesday. The board will consider outreach for the transition, as well as a social media toolkit. The meeting can be viewed via Zoom, with information on how to register available at www.goletawater.com.

— Mitchell White