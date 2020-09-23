District to host ethnic studies forum

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Unified School District will host an ethnic studies community forum next month.

The forum, scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1, will include information from teachers, students and other community leaders about the district’s new ethnic studies graduation requirement. It will also include a question and answers portion, according to district officials.

The forum will held via Zoom. to participate, visit https://sbunified.zoom.us/j/94905743050,

For more information, visit www.sbunified.org/ethnicstudies/.

— Mitchell White