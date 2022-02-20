DITTMAR, Robert Evans

Robert Evans Dittmar was born September 28, 1924 and went home to be with the Lord peacefully in his home on January 23, 2022. He lived a very full life, having graduated as a “Gondolier” from Venice High School in 1942, and then joining the United States Coast Guard from which he was honorably discharged as a WWII veteran.

Bob was respected by all who knew him. He was quick to share a story, a humorous event, or to lend a helping hand to friends, children and grand children, and to spend time with his great-grandchildren.

Bob came to Santa Barbara in 1960 with his wife, Mary Helen Ellis, and his three girls. He worked for many years as a tile setter, and then partnered in two businesses, Santa Barbara Selectile and Tile Collection.

Bob enjoyed reading and sports, was an avid golfer, enjoyed visiting casinos, and was a member of the Elks Club, where he socialized at their spaghetti dinner gatherings.

His love of his country and his history was rich. Bob was a child of the Depression and moved to California from Oklahoma during the “Dust Bowl.” He often shared stories of seeing cattle drives and using an ice box with the ice having come from an ice wagon transported by a horse.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E Sola St., Santa Barbara, with a lunch reception to follow at Mulligans Cafe & Bar, 3500 McCaw Ave, Santa Barbara, where Bob loved to hang out and have chiles rellenos.

Bob was preceded in death by his wives Mary Ellis Dittmar and Jean Kibler, and his daughters Linda Hurst and Nancy Romer. He is survived by his daughter Terry Dittmar Almy, and her husband Grinnell, of West Los Angeles; granddaughter Lori Cumming of Walnut Creek; grandson Aaron Hurst, and his wife Poppy, of Buellton; grandson Jason Kienborts of Beaverton, Oregon; granddaughter Kelly Dunn, and her husband Chip, of La Center, Washington; granddaughter Lindsey Kienborts of Santa Ynez; and great-grandchildren Hailey and Evelyn Hurst, Kyle, Katelyn and Madison Dunn, Earl and Charlie Kienborts, Olivia Jimenez-Kienborts, and Cristina Mu–oz.

Our beloved Dad, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa will be missed beyond words. Throughout his life, he touched too

many to name.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Assisted Home Health and Hospice (https://assistedcares.com/what-makes-us-different/hospice-foundation/).