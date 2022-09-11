DIVINE, Carl

Carl Divine passed away from pneumonia on 15 August in Beaverton, Oregon. He was born 27 March 1957 and grew up in Altadena and Laguna Beach, California. Carl lived for many years in the Santa Barbara area, where he adored his job at PK Engineering in Goleta. He is preceded in death by his mother, Charline Divine, whom he adored. He is survived by his wife Christine Norstrand of Beaverton, his daughter Ursula (Christopher Szeles) of Los Gatos, and his granddaughter Kallista, his brother Bill Divine of Pasadena, his sister Elizabeth Divine (Steven Boyd) of Altadena, and his niece Daphne Boyd. A favorite memory of his was the Pink Floyd California tour that he and Ursula followed in 1994. Carl was a longtime supporter and lover of nature and animals and loved to hike in the mountains above Altadena. His sense of humor will be sorely missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sierra Club.