DMV announces new round of extensions

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver’s licenses expiring through Aug. 31, 2021.

The extension is aimed at allowing commercial drivers to continue to deliver essential products and supplies. After updated guidance from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the DMV announced that it is extending all commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and endorsements that expire between March 2020 and Aug. 31, 2021. A previous extension was set to expire at the end of May, according to officials.

The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the new extensions, which while they are automatic, eligible commercial drivers will not receive a new card or an extension in the mail, officials said.

Commercial drivers whose medical certification expires between March 1, 2021 and Aug. 31, 2021, have an extension to Aug. 31, 2021, to update the certificate. Updates can be submitted online, and officials advise those interested to visit DMV.ca.gov for updates or other services.

— Mitchell White