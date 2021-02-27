DMV extends commercial driver’s licenses

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced a new round of extensions for commercial driver’s licenses expiring through May 31, 2021.

The extension will allow commercial drivers to focus on delivering essential products and supplies during the COVID-19 emergency, according to a DMV news release.

Following updated guidance from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the DMV is extending all commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and endorsements that expire between March 2020 and May 31, 2021. A previous extension had been set to expire at the end of February, officials said.

The DMV has alerted California law enforcement of the new extensions.

While the extensions are automatic, eligible commercial drivers will not receive a new card or an extension in the mail. As an option, they can request a free temporary paper extension online to document their extension, although one is not needed to drive.

