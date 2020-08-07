DMV extends driver’s license permits

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver’s license permits with an expiration date through Nov. 30 to give student drivers more time to prepare for and schedule their behind-the-wheel drive test during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible permits are extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier. The DMV previously extended permits expiring between March 1 and Aug. 31. Officials have alerted law enforcement of the extensions, which require no individual action on the part of drivers, according to a news release.

Behind-the-wheel drive tests resumed in June and the DMV has rescheduled all appointments that had been canceled. New appointments are now being offered for certain offices, though clearing the testing backlog is expected to take some time, officials said.

Commercial learner’s permits expiring between March and September have been extended through Sept. 30 to align with federal guidelines. The DMV continues to recommend customers use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions. To learn more, visit www.dmv.ca.gov.