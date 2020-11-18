DMV extends learner’s permits due to expire

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver’s license permits with expiration dates through May 31, 2021.

The extension is aimed at giving student drivers more time during the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the prerequisites needed for a provisional license, including six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction with a driving school and 50 hours of supervised driving practice, according to officials.

Eligible permits are extended six months from the date of expiration or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier. The DMV previously extended permits expiring between March 1 and November 30, 2020. The DMV has alerted law enforcement of the extensions, which require no individual action on the part of drivers.

Behind-the-wheel driving tests have resumed, with appointments to take the test available. Commercial learner’s permits expiring between March and December have been extended through Dec. 31 to align with federal guidelines.

To learn more, visit https://www.dmv.ca.gov.

— Mitchell White