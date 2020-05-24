DMV further extends expiring driver licenses

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is offering additional extensions to noncommercial driver licenses and permits so residents can delay or avoid an office visit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

California law enforcement has been notified of the new extensions. Residents with a suspended license are not eligible, according to officials.

Drivers 70 or older with a noncommercial license that expires in June or July will receive a 120-day temporary extension. Previously, the DMV announced an extension for licenses expiring in March, April and May. The DMV is further extending licenses expiring in March to be valid through July 31. State law requires drivers 70 or older to visit a field office to renew their licenses but gives the DMV authority to issue extensions. No individual action is required as eligible drivers will receive a paper license extension in the mail, officials said.

Drivers 69 and younger with a noncommercial license that expires between March and July will receive a temporary extension through July 31.

“In most cases, these drivers are eligible for an online renewal and should try to renew their license online. While the extension is automatic, drivers 69 and younger will not receive a new card or an extension in the mail,” the DMV announced Friday. “As an option, these drivers can request a free temporary paper extension online through DMV’s Virtual Field Office to document their extension, though one is not needed to drive. Californians who previously requested an extension through May 31, 2020, are eligible to submit a new request to document the new date.”

Driver license permits that expire in July or August are extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier.

All commercial licenses, endorsements and learner’s permits that expire between March and June will remain valid through June 30, to align with federal guidance. Select DMV offices reopened to the public earlier this month to serve customers with appointments and process transactions that can only be accomplished at an office, including commercial driver license transactions. Commercial drivers also can now submit medical certificate updates for their license through the DMV’s Virtual Field Office, at virtual.dmv.ca.gov.Residents are reminded that the DMV has expanded online services. For more information, visit www.dmv.ca.gov.