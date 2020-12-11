DMV offers online renewals

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is now offering Californians who are 70 and older the option to renew their noncommercial driver’s license online.

Licenses that expire beginning March 1, 2020, and throughout the COVID-19 emergency are eligible, including REAL ID renewals. A mail-in option will be available in the coming weeks. Most drivers 69 and younger can also renew at dmv.ca.gov — even if their renewal notice states they must come to an office, according to a news release.

The alternative to an in-person renewal follows Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent executive order that temporarily waives California law requiring drivers age 70 and older to visit a DMV field office to renew their license. The DMV will make this option available during California’s State of Emergency or until the order is modified.

The DMV previously provided year-long extensions to senior drivers with noncommercial licenses expiring in March through December 2020. Those who received the extensions are eligible to renew online.

Commercial licenses, including those for drivers 70 and older, expiring between March and December are extended through December 2020, to align with federal guidelines.

Also, the DMV announced that it is temporarily suspending behind-the-wheel driving tests for at least two weeks beginning Dec. 14. The suspension is aimed at helping the health and safety of customers and employees during the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

In-vehicle testing is a requirement for first-time driver’s license holders and commercial license applicants. The temporary suspension includes commercial and noncommercial tests but does not apply to motorcycle drive tests, which can be conducted at a safe distance.

Customers with scheduled appointments in the next two weeks will be notified their tests are canceled. The DMV will automatically reschedule the tests at a later date.

— Gerry Fall