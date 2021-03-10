DMV office to close for renovations

GOLETA — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting customers that the Goleta field office, at 7127 Hollister Ave., will be closing for renovations starting March 26.

The office, which will close at 5 p.m. the day of renovations, is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. on June 21, according to officials.

The improvements include painting the interior and exterior of the building, adding new office furniture and flooring, upgrading internet cabling and ensuring the facility meets the requirements set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

During the renovations, customers can visit the following field office: Santa Barbara, at 535 Castillo St.; Ventura, at 4260 Market St.; Lompoc, at 1601 N. H St.; and Oxnard, at 4050 S. Saviers Road.

DMV offices remain open to serve the public, though officials encourage all customers to use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals. For more information, visit www.dmv.ca.gov.

— Mitchell White