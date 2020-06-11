DMV to reopen local field offices

SANTA BARBARA — The California Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen its remaining field offices today that were temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the reopening, employees at 169 field offices will assist customers with specific appointments at the specific office and limited transactions that require an in-person visit. Behind-the-wheel drive tests are not yet available and the DMV is recommending customers use its online services to complete transactions, including eligible driver license and vehicle registration renewals, according to a news release.

Last month, the DMV reopened select locations, though none of the Santa Barbara County offices.

“I continue to encourage Californians to use our online services, the Virtual Field Office, DMV Now kiosks and business partners whenever possible,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a statement. “Nearly all DMV tasks can be accomplished without an office visit. To keep wait times down and to maintain public health guidelines, I ask you to only visit a DMV office when absolutely necessary and to come prepared.”

The limited services that will be offered at the field offices include: paying registration for a vehicle impounded due to a registration issue; reinstating a suspended or revoked driver license; applying for a reduced-fee or no-fee ID card; processing commercial driver license transactions; applying for a disabled person parking placard; adding an ambulance certificate or firefighter endorsement to a license; verifying transit training documents to drive a transit bus; processing DMV Express customers for REAL ID transactions; and vehicle verifications.

Offices will also offer vehicle inspections and basic control tests, as well as motorcycle driving tests. The commercial offices will begin contacting previously scheduled applicants to reschedule inspections and tests.For more information, visit www.dmv.ca.gov.