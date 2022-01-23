Do as they say, not as they do

I’m not a college grad nor am I rocket scientist, but my common sense seems to outsmart those who for two years have been telling us: Wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart, get vaccinated — and the list goes on.

But not one reporter has come out and said the millions of illegals who have the blessing of President Joe Biden to cross the border are unvetted, are not wearing masks and arrive with countless diseases to be spread all over these United States.

And we are the ones told to wear masks in and outdoors, not to gather in groups. Yet we see our “leaders” — Gov. Gavin Newsom, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Biden and some other politicians — gathering in large groups, not wearing face masks and not standing 6 feet apart. This is a case of “Do as I say, not as I do.”

And yet we are the ones who can lose jobs for not getting vaccinated.

I thought we were one nation with one set of rules to be governed for all. Well, another new year and the same old rules that don’t apply to the selected few.

Just put this in your pipe and smoke it next election. Can we, as a group stand together and change the tide? Points to ponder.

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc