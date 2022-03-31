Home Life Do No Harm to perform at Stearns Wharf
Life

Do No Harm to perform at Stearns Wharf

by Katherine Zehnder 0 comment
COURTESY PHOTO
Do No Harm performs everything from rock to country and jazz.

SANTA BARBARA —The band Do No Harm will perform Wednesday as part of the ongoing celebration of Stearns Wharf’s 150th anniversary.

The evening will begin with the firing of a historic cannon, and the concert will take place from 6-8 p.m.

Do No Harm is a five-piece, multi-genre Santa Barbara band. Formed in 2007, Do No Harm has been a popular dance band at events throughout Santa Barbara County. The band performs a mix of rock, R&B, soul, motown, disco, blues, Latin, country and jazz.

In addition to the concerts, the Stearns Wharf celebration includes specials that merchants offer on the the first Wednesday of each month.

For more information, go to stearnswharf.org/stearns-wharf-to-celebrate-150th-anniversary.

— Katherine Zehnder

News-Press Staff Writer

