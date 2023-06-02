Do No Harm to play at Stearns Wharf

COURTESY PHOTO

Stearns Wharf is hosting a free concert series.

SANTA BARBARA — As a follow up to last year’s Stearns Wharf 150th Anniversary Celebration, the Wharf Merchants Association is continuing the free concert series, now held on the first Wednesday of each month through October.

The next Wharf Wednesday is on June 7 and will feature live music by Do No Harm. The free concert will be performed from 6 to 8 p.m. at the wharf.

Do No Harm is a five-piece, multi-genre, Santa Barbara band, playing rock, R&B, soul, Motown, disco, blues, Latin, country and jazz hits.

Other bands in the series will be: Double Wide Kings on July 5, Tequila Mockingbird on Aug. 2, The Academy on Sept. 6 and Down Mountain Lights on Oct. 4.

— Annika Bahnsen