Do the math on climate change

As usual, Congress and the White House are ignoring climate change.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration website, prior to the COVID hoax shutdown, there were 40,000 jets in the air over the U. S. daily.

Jet engines emit between seven to eight hundred degrees of heat at full thrust.

Jet planes have from one to six engines.

Do the math, people.

Forty thousand planes times 750 degrees (average) times three engines (average). That equals 90 million degrees of heat being exhausted into the atmosphere daily.

Forget the egomaniacs, fools and political puppets doing anything. They are paid to do only two things. One is absolutely nothing. The other is that if they should foul up and do anything remotely productive, they must deny they did anything.

Larry Henry

Lompoc