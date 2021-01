Now that President Joe Biden has canceled the border wall, do we have to give Mexico its money back? Seems like the only honorable thing to do. But it’s so embarrassing. Who would do it?

Now that he’s been pardoned, maybe Steve Bannon would volunteer to return Mexico’s money.

On the other hand, I doubt he could do it. The poor fellow’s suffering from an incurable disease: Sticky fingers.

Bill Livingstone

Goleta