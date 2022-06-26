Dobbs decision likely to enhance Washington’s abortion haven status

By BRETT DAVIS

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Washington state has been an abortion haven since 1970, three years prior to the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision that established the constitutional right to abortion.

If the reaction of the state’s political leadership to Roe’s reversal on Friday morning by the same court in the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling is any indication, that is not likely to change any time soon.

As expected, the court handed down a decision overturning Roe, sending the controversial abortion issue back to the individual states to set their own laws on the practice. The high court’s decision centered on a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

Washington state officials were quick to respond to the court’s controversial ruling, hinted at earlier this year when a draft opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito striking down Roe was published by Politico.

Senate Republican leader Sen. John Braun of Centralia couched his take in terms of calling for better support for pregnant women.

“Today’s decision does not affect the law here in Washington,” he said in a press release. “Even my Democrat colleagues have been quick to point out that our laws protect access to abortion procedures.”

In Washington, abortions are more accessible and state law protects a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy any time before the fetus is considered viable, generally about 24 weeks.

“However, better support for pregnant women who choose to give birth should be a common goal for all of us, regardless of our politics,” Sen. Braun continued. “Compassion and empathy, rather than hostility, should be the universal approach. I’m hoping this is how we all move forward.”

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s reaction was more strident in pointing out how the decision could impact Washington’s health care system.

“Today the United States Supreme Court adopted an extremist position and overturned 50 years of precedent upon which Americans have relied,” he said in a press release. “This decision will harm individuals across our country by severely restricting access to safe, legal reproductive health care, and it will strain Washington’s health care network as individuals from Idaho and other states come here seeking the health care they require.”

In late October 2021, the pro-choice research organization the Guttmacher Institute predicted a 385% increase in demand for abortion in Washington state based on Roe being overturned.

According to Guttmacher, the overturning of Roe could mean as many as 230,000 women from Idaho, where abortion access is going to be more limited, may drive to Washington to get an abortion.

Mr. Ferguson indicated he would defend the Evergreen State’s status as an abortion sanctuary for out-of-state women seeking the procedure.

“Moreover, I will use my authority to ensure Washington welcomes any individual who comes here to access the fundamental right to reproductive justice,” he said. “I am already working to protect medical professionals who are prosecuted in other states for providing essential health care services that are legal and protected in Washington.”

Washington has a history of abortion rights going back more than 50 years.

In 1970, Washington voters approved Referendum 20, which established a limited right for women to access abortions, although it required married women to obtain their husband’s permission and minors to get a guardian’s approval to undergo the procedure.

It was the first state to do so.

The Evergreen State was also the setting for a lesser known pre-Roe legal case on abortion featuring a young lawyer who would go on to become a justice on the Supreme Court from 1993 through 2020.

Captain Susan Struck was a nurse in the U.S. Air Force who became pregnant while serving in Vietnam in 1970. She was sent to McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Washington, to have an abortion, which at the time was a requirement for servicewomen to keep their jobs.

Ms. Struck, a Catholic, did not want to get an abortion or resign from the military, setting off a legal battle that was on track to reach the Supreme Court. A lawyer by the name of Ruth Bader Ginsburg prepared Ms. Struck’s case to be heard before the nation’s highest court.

The case never made it that far. The U.S. solicitor general persuaded the Air Force to waive Ms. Struck’s discharge and change the pregnancy regulation. The solicitor general filed a motion to dismiss the case as moot.