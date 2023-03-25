DOBRESKI, Carole Anne

Carole Anne Dobreski passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Carole was born in Rutland, VT and was raised in Worcester, MA where she met her husband, Art. After having their three children they moved to California, settling in her beloved Carpinteria.

Carole was the cherished wife to Art for over 60 years, mom to Michael Dobreski (Suzy), Kathy Sharp (Randy) and Maureen Learned (Jeff). She was also a wonderful gramma to Andrew and Kendall, Nathan and Grace, Michael, David, Benjamin, Shanna, Connor, Lacey, Mia, Jemma and Dawson and great-gramma to Parker.

Over the years, Carole cared for many children whether in her own home or as a teacher at El Montecito Early School. She delighted in teaching, playing, and singing to them. She was Gramma Carole to many.

Carole lived a life that exemplified love, service and generosity. She opened her home to many, extending love and kindness to all that entered. Carole loved her Savior, Jesus Christ and that inspired her in all areas of her life.

Carole was a blessing to those who knew her and she will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, April 2, at Montecito Covenant Church at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Montecito Covenant Church Children’s Ministry.